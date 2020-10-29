Karen Blizniak passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020 at the age of 71.



Loving daughter of the late Bernard and Lorraine Fraczek.



Beloved mother of Jason (Shannon) and Justin.



Adored grandmother of MacKenzie, Noah, Kameron and Tamara.



Cherished cousin and sister-in-law.



Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews.



Dear friend to many.



Karen was one of a kind. Anyone who knew her would say she was the life of the party, the best host and decorator, and second to none cook.



A private Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, October 31st.





