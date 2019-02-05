Karen Fay Hatfield, age 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 27, 2019 with her husband Roger at her side. Karen is survived by her husband, Roger; son, Mark (Lisa) Hatfield of Monument, CO; daughter, Becky (Alan) Hoesly of Whitewater; grandchildren, Emma Hatfield of Greeley, CO, Jeremy Hoesly of Madison and Hannah Hoesly of Whitewater. She is further survived by her brother Rod in Tennessee; sisters-in-laws, Carol Alexander (Roscoe, IL), Karolyn Tscharnak (Whitewater, WI), Carmen Hatfield (Benton, KY), Dianne Nelson (Aurora, CO), Phyllis Hatfield (Sun City West, AZ); brother-in-law, Clarence Hatfield (Benton, KY) and many cousins, nieces and nephews.Karen was welcomed to heaven by her parents Roscoe and Inez Alexander; siblings, Carlyle and Gordy Alexander; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Floyd and Elizabeth Hatfield; and brothers-in law, Tom Wilke and Sigurd Nelson.Visitation for family and friends will take place on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, WI. Services in Karen's honor for family and friends will be at 11am on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 145 S. Prairie St, Whitewater, WI. The family suggests expressions of sympathy to First United Methodist Church Mission Trip Scholarship Fund in Karen's memory. The family would like to extend their appreciation to family and friends for their overwhelming support. A special thanks to Bryan West Hospital staff in Lincoln, NE for their recent care of Karen.The Nitardy Funeral Home in Whitewater is assisting the family with arrangements.You will be greatly missed by all that were blessed to know and love you. You will always be remembered for your unconditional love and generosity. May your kind-hearted, fun-loving, spunky, and at times, sassy outlook on life, live on with us all. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary