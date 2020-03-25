|
Karen Jane Bonato, 70, formerly of McHenry and for the past five years of Waukegan, passed away suddenly at her home on March 16. Karen was born a twin (with sister Korrinne) on Jan. 21, 1950 in Chicago to the late Kenneth J. and Dorothy G. Bonato. She is survived by her three brothers, Jeff, Brad ( Debbie) and Kevin (Valerie). She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Korrinne, her dad Kenneth (1998) and her mom Dorothy (2015). She's survived by many nieces and nephews, including Pamela, Kyle, Cody, Jennifer, (Eric Suits), Bryan, Stefani, Phillyp (Shira), Chelsea, Jason and YaYa. A service to celebrate Karen's life will be held once the national emergency is over. Friends and relatives will be notified of the date, time and place.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 25, 2020