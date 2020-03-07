|
Karen Jean Baughman, 81, of Zion, IL went to be with her Lord & Savior on Thursday, March 5, 2020 surrounded by her family. Karen was born on December 29, 1938 in Zion, IL to Arthur and Doris Wedekind. Karen grew up in Zion, was a member of Christ Community Church, a cast member of the Passion Play, and a Guardette, attended Zion Schools, and was a graduate of Zion-Benton Township High School Class of 1956. She also attended Bethel College in Minnesota. On July 11, 1958, she married Douglas Baughman in Zion and they moved to Denver, CO for awhile. Karen was employed with the Zion District #6 for 38 years as a School Secretary, later the Superintendent and School Board's Secretary. After retiring, she worked at Kern Heating for 20 years. She was a member of Zion & Waukegan Painting Classes. Karen was an avid gardener and talented painter, a volunteer at Central Jr. High School where she taught a sewing class. Karen is survived by her husband of 61 years, Douglas; children, Dawn (Raymond) Stare and Kurt Baughman; grandchildren, Noelle, Jordan, Audrey, Jared and Ian Blasco, Rachel (Michael) Lautermilch, and Ryan and Marissa Stare; great-granddaughter on the way; and siblings, Roger and Gilbert Wedekind. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Doris Wedekind; sister, Barbara Moore; and daughter, Sheryl Ann Blasco. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Christ Community Church, 2500 Dowie Memorial Dr., Zion, IL 60099 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt Olivet Memorial Park in Zion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Karen's name to Camp Zion. Please sign the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020