Karen Kolbrick, 97, of Beach Park passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Pavilion of Waukegan.
She was born May 31, 1922 in Finland and came to this area with her family when she was nine years old.
Karen was a longtime member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her son, Mark Kolbrick of Winthrop Harbor; nieces and nephews and cousins in Finland.
Karen is preceded in death by her husband, George; grandson, Ian Kolbrick; daughter-in-law, Lynn Kolbrick; brother and parents, Isaac Nemila and Anio Kolbrick.
"Health and time are two glorious possessions. The poor in pocket may have both. Another great possession is faith in the future and joyous expectancy. The losses of the past and gone let them go. The promises of the future are not fulfilled. Let us await their fulfillment with confidence and quit joy. Life continues to go on. Let us get what fun we can out of it as it passes along."
Funeral services will be private for the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Peterson & Patch Funeral Home 408 N. Sheridan Rd Waukegan. Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com
.