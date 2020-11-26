Karen Wills Rygiel, age 73, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020. Karen was born March 5, 1947 in Waukegan, IL to Stanley and Isabel Schapals. She graduated from Waukegan High School and retired from Abbott Laboratories with 34 years of service as a Benefits Specialist. Her hobbies included polka music, cooking, crocheting, cribbage and hand making Christmas ornaments. Karen and her husband, John, served the community through The Tiny Social Club for many years as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus by visiting residents in local nursing homes and gifting her handmade ornaments, candy canes and caroling to them. Karen also enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas and local casinos in her younger days. Later in life, she found enjoyment in online video gaming.



She is survived by her children, Dan and Jayne Sheehan (Robert), cousin Wally Schapals (Martha) and many wonderful in-laws.



She is preceded in death by her parents Stan and Isabel, sister Lynn, husband John, Aunt Helen, Uncle Wally, cousins Kirby and Kathy and her doggie Pookey.



In lieu of flowers, please consider remembering Karen through a donation to Safe Harbor Humane Society in Kenosha, WI as this shelter is where Pookey was adopted from.





