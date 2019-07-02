Home

Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 855-2760
Karry Pietschmann Obituary
Karry Pietschmann, 54 of Waukegan, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at his home.

He was born on August 14, 1964 to Cary and Patricia (Tipton) Pietschmann in Waukegan, IL. He worked for 35 years for D&W. Fine Pack, formerly CM Products. Karry loved his dog, Simba, music, racing, cars, sports, but especially loved his family. He was a great friend to all.

Karry is survived by his wife Kelly (Twilla), his father, Cary Pietschmann, his sisters; Denise (Eric) Ruotis, Diane (James Donaldson) Pietschmann, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Pietschmann.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Warren Funeral Home located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Friday at the funeral home. Fr. James Merold will officiate.

Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on July 2, 2019
