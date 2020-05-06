Katherine Ann McKnight
1946 - 2020
Katherine Ann McKnight (Edwards), 73, of Pleasant Prairie, WI passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Kathy was born July 10, 1946 in Kenosha, WI to George Edwards and Vivian Munson (nee Heyden). She graduated from Waukegan High School and was a prior resident of Zion, IL. On June 21, 1974, she married James McKnight Sr. Kathy was a longtime, active member of the Winthrop Harbor United Methodist Church in Winthrop Harbor, IL. Most recently she attended service with the Pleasant Prairie United Methodist Church in Pleasant Prairie, WI. She was a stay at home mother for many years, but did enjoy employment in the local school systems. Kathy loved children and touched many as a Sunday School and VBS teacher; she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her friends. She loved to cook and feed the multitudes. So many enjoyed her signature cherry cheesecake! She also enjoyed gardening and crafts, including crocheting. Kathy will forever be missed by her sons, James (Tanya) McKnight Jr. Of Union Grove, WI and Jeremy McKnight of Pleasant Prairie, WI; grandchildren, Thalia McKnight, James McKnight III, Jaelyn McKnight and Jeremy McKnight II; sister, Suzanne Bristow; nieces and nephews, Willis Rose, Allen Rose, Lisa Parrish, Richard Munson, Michael Munson and Mary Iles. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; parents, George and Vivian; step-father, Eugene Munson; and brother, Richard Munson. There will be a private graveside service for family. With permission granted, Kathy's family has asked for relatives and friends wishing to pay their respects to kindly drive through Mt. Olivet - Zion, IL on Friday, May 8th 12:30 PM - 1:30PM. There will be attendants directing everyone. We know this time is unusual, but since Kathy was loved by so many, the family felt this was fitting.



Published in News Sun on May 6, 2020.
MAY
MAY
8
Visitation
12:30 - 1:30 PM
Mt. Olivet
Graveside service
May 5, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Janet Fratus
Friend
May 5, 2020
Jay and Jeremy Im very sorry to hear of the passing of your Mother. You and your families are in my thoughts and prayers ♥
Stephanie Graves
Friend
May 5, 2020
Kay will be missed. Condolences to Jeremy, Jay and Suzie as they were all known by my husband Richard (her brother) and Susan (Richard's wife) Rest in peace Kay. You are in the arms of Jesus now. Love you and will miss you.
Susan Munson
