Katherine Rothwell-Francis


1933 - 2020
Katherine Rothwell-Francis Obituary
October 9, 1933 - March 31, 2020

Mrs. Rothwell-Francis was a woman whose name has been rooted throughout Lake County for generations and various other Christian and civic organizations.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020 from 4-6 pm at Bradshaw-Range Funeral Home, 2513 Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL Please adhere to the 10 person rule. She will be laid to rest on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be a private funeral. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 7, 2020
