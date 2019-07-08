Kathleen M. Hakala of Winthrop Harbor, formerly of Waukegan passed away on June 30, 2019.



She graduated from Holy Child High School in Waukegan and Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. Kathleen worked at Abbott Laboratories for many years. She enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs and visiting Las Vegas.



She is survived by her sister, Joanne (Jeffrey) Sherr; close friends and family, Janice Sabin, James and Angela Seveska, Vilma Seveska; nephews and niece, Zachary, Daniel, and Alyssa; great-nieces, Thea and Ella; and her many loving cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Hakala Jr and Sophie Hakala.



Visitation followed by Service will take place on Thursday, July 11 from 11AM- 12PM, Service begins at 12PM both at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are welcome to Canines 4 Comfort; ; ; or your local Save-A-Pet adoption facility. Please visit her online guest book at gurneesalatafh.com, 847-244-1155. Published in the Lake County News Sun from July 8 to July 9, 2019