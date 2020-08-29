1/
Kathleen (Balmes) Scott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KATHLEEN SCOTT (nee BALMES), 75, a lifelong resident of Lake County passed away on August 28.

Kathleen was born November 24, 1944, to Wilfred and Virginia Balmes. Over the years, she was involved in many organizations and was very giving of her time. Her ready smile will be missed. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Richard) Hubbard, her siblings, Jeanne Balmes, Julianne (Gary) Gehrig, Peter (Robin) Balmes, Wil (Aleta) Balmes, sister-in-law Pam Balmes, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael Balmes. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Hillcrest Nursing Home for the care and kindness extended to Kathleen. Donations in Kathleen's honor may be made to the Lake County Crisis Center.

Arrangements entrusted to Sambrano Funeral & Cremation, Gurnee, IL. Please sign the guestbook at LAURASAMBRANOFUNERALS.COM; 847-571-7719.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sambrano Funeral & Cremation
4606 Old Grand Ave.
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 571-7719
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved