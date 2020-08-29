KATHLEEN SCOTT (nee BALMES), 75, a lifelong resident of Lake County passed away on August 28.
Kathleen was born November 24, 1944, to Wilfred and Virginia Balmes. Over the years, she was involved in many organizations and was very giving of her time. Her ready smile will be missed. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Richard) Hubbard, her siblings, Jeanne Balmes, Julianne (Gary) Gehrig, Peter (Robin) Balmes, Wil (Aleta) Balmes, sister-in-law Pam Balmes, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael Balmes. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Hillcrest Nursing Home for the care and kindness extended to Kathleen. Donations in Kathleen's honor may be made to the Lake County Crisis Center.
Arrangements entrusted to Sambrano Funeral & Cremation, Gurnee, IL. Please sign the guestbook at LAURASAMBRANOFUNERALS.COM
; 847-571-7719.