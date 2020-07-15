1/
Kay Eleanor Jansen
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Kay Eleanor Jansen (nee Schlosser), 84, of Waukegan, passed away on July 13, 2020. Kay was born August 9, 1935 in Waukegan and remained a lifelong area resident. She married Robert Jansen on October 15, 1955. She was an active member of St. Anastasia Catholic Parish for over 30 years. She enjoyed her time as a volunteer in the soup kitchen, food pantry & funeral luncheons where she met many lifelong friends.

Kay is survived by her five children Bradley (Patricia) Jansen, Susan Roemer (Daniel Klaetsch), Brian (Nancy) Jansen, Michael Jansen, Lauri (Robert) Voight; 12 grandchildren, Maren, Erich, Marisa, Brian, Brent, Stefanie, Jessica, Jennifer, Michael, Brenda, Donald, Emily; and 20 great grand children.

Kay is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jansen. Her visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10:00 am – 12 noon at Peterson & Patch Funeral Home, 408 N Sheridan Road, Waukegan, IL 60085. Interment will follow at Millburn Cemetery, in Wadsworth, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to St. Anastasia soup kitchen and/or food pantry. Arrangements are entrusted to Peterson & Patch Funeral Home, for more information please call, 847-623-0495.



Published in News Sun from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Peterson & Patch Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Peterson & Patch Funeral Home
408 North Sheridan Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
(847) 623-0495
