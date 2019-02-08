Home

Keith Allen Leslie, 66, of Waukegan, Illinois, succumbed to cancer in his own home surrounded by his family on January 19th, 2019. Keith is survived by his children, Brittany (Jessie) Harper, Adam Leslie, Jacob (Maria) Leslie, and Sarah Leslie, brother John Leslie, sister Laura Ciesla and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmon and Vivian Leslie and brother in law, "T-Bone" Ciesla. Keith was a loving father, brother, grandfather, and friend to everyone. Keith loved fishing and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He worked for Jewel Osco for 49 years and had just retired in February 2018. A memorial will be held this upcoming summer to encompass the love Keith had for spending time with friends, family and fishing. Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home Racine, WI 262-552-9000
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 8, 2019
