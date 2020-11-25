1/1
Keith F. Feathergill
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith Feathergill, 71, of Waukegan, IL passed away at his home on November 23, 2020. Keith was born to William and Alma Feathergill at Victory Memorial Hospital in Waukegan, IL October 17, 1949. Keith served in the US Navy during Vietnam 1969-1971 and was a former employee for Aramark vending from 1975-2011. After retiring, he enjoyed being a crossing guard for Waukegan Community School District 60 from 2014-2019 and was a very active member of Christ Episcopal Church his entire life.

Keith is survived by his wife of 44 years, Diane; 2 sons, David (Sara) Feathergill and Adam Feathergill; a brother, Ken (Zhenling) Feathergill and brother in laws, nieces and nephews.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Karl Feathergill.

Special thanks to Charol Tuggle, Mary Suetmeyer, and several other family members for taking care of Keith while he was in palliative care. In Lieu of flowers, donations to Christ Episcopal Church 410 Grand Ave. Waukegan, IL 60085 or Alzheimer's Association will be accepted. Due to the current pandemic private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved