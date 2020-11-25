Keith Feathergill, 71, of Waukegan, IL passed away at his home on November 23, 2020. Keith was born to William and Alma Feathergill at Victory Memorial Hospital in Waukegan, IL October 17, 1949. Keith served in the US Navy during Vietnam 1969-1971 and was a former employee for Aramark vending from 1975-2011. After retiring, he enjoyed being a crossing guard for Waukegan Community School District 60 from 2014-2019 and was a very active member of Christ Episcopal Church his entire life.
Keith is survived by his wife of 44 years, Diane; 2 sons, David (Sara) Feathergill and Adam Feathergill; a brother, Ken (Zhenling) Feathergill and brother in laws, nieces and nephews.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Karl Feathergill.
Special thanks to Charol Tuggle, Mary Suetmeyer, and several other family members for taking care of Keith while he was in palliative care. In Lieu of flowers, donations to Christ Episcopal Church 410 Grand Ave. Waukegan, IL 60085 or Alzheimer's Association
will be accepted. Due to the current pandemic private family services will be held at a later date.
