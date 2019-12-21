|
Keith Russell Stewart Sr., age 85, passed peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was born April 27, 1934 in Alpha, Minnesota, son to the late Abbott Russell and Leah Irene (neé Bunce) Stewart. Keith spent his childhood in West Fork, Arkansas, near Fayetteville. He served his country with the U.S. Navy for 27 years, retiring in 1991, then worked at the Department of Justice, retiring in 1999. Keith was a man of enduring faith, who loved his country and his family without fail. He was an avid sports fan, especially for all things Razorbacks. He enjoyed walks with his basset hound, Max, time with family and home improvement projects. He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Samuel David Stewart; a cousin, John Stewart; nephew Thomas Stewart; and a brother Kenneth Stewart. Keith is survived by his beloved children, Susan Stewart, Russ (Nancy) Stewart, and Deborah (Jon) Maio. He also leaves behind 8 grandchildren, Nicholas Giustiniano, Kaitlyn Maio, Savannah (Evan) Ogren, Josiah, Jeb, Chloe, Quincy and Klara Stewart. Visitation will be at Memorial United Methodist Church, 2935 Sheridan Road, Zion, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 beginning at 9:00 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Arlington Cemetery in Washington D.C. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or the American Diabetes Association have been suggested. The family would like to thank the staff at DaVita Dialysis in Waukegan, IL, as well as the nursing staff and Doctors Zaret and Hoffman at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL for their compassionate care. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Dec. 21, 2019