|
|
Kelley A. Gilday, 58 years old of Trevor, WI, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 1, 1961 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Donald Francis McDade and the late Marilyn (nèe Stubblefield) Pieper. On July 19, 2015, Kelley married Daniel S. Gilday in Salem, WI. Kelley worked many years for Stericycle. She was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed working out, fishing; but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, granddaughters, and family.
Kelley is survived be her husband, Dan; her sons, Taylor (Melissa) Turner, Kevin (Olivia) Turner, and Timothy Lancaster, Jr.; her granddaughters, Nevaeh Escobedo, Athena Turner, and Aurora Turner; her father, Donald (Joyce) McDade; her brother, Mark (Cheryl) McDade and her sister, Denise (Dan) Leider; and her stepfather, William Pieper, and her two nephews and niece, and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marilyn L. Pieper.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service commencing at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Interment will be private. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Northbridge Church, 18724 IL Route 173, Antioch, IL 60002 or NorthShore Kellogg Cancer Center at https://foundation.northshore.org/donatekellogg. Please sign the online guestbook for Kelley at www.strangfh.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 23, 2019