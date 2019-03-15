Kelly O'Donnell, 52, of Pleasant Prairie, WI, passed away suddenly March 10, 2019. Kelly was born March 19, 1966 in Great Lakes, IL. He graduated in the class of 1984 from Warren high school and was an Electrician by trade and employed by Lee Electric. He was also a member of the IBEW local 127 Union. Kelly married his best friend, Tammy (nee Erickson) O'Donnell October 13, 1992. They had 26 wonderful years of marriage together. Kelly was such a selfless man and worked very hard to provide for his family. He was a loving husband, father, papa, uncle, and friend. Kelly was a craftsman at his skill, very articulate, and had a competitive spirit. He enjoyed riding his Harley, listening to Ozzy, and enjoyed family and friend gatherings. He is survived by his beloved wife, Tammy; his children, Tabitha Harvey and Jessica O'Donnell; his three grand-daughters, Arielle, Aonika, and Savannah; father, Thomas "Fred" (Barbara) O'Donnell; siblings, Chris (Vince) Greco of Carol Stream, IL, Neil (Ann) O'Donnell of Traverse City, MI, Maggie (Matt) Froncek of Mesa, AZ, Mark (K-9 spouse, Rosco) O'Donnell of Lexington, NC; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Deloris Roueche; paternal Tom and Ivy O'Donnell; Aunt Ginny Austin, and Aunt Ellie Jensen. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6: 00 p.m. at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL 60099. Please dress in Packer, Harley, or Rock-n-Roll attire to honor Kelly's spirit. Please sign the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary