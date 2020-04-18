|
|
Kenneth A. Robarge, 88, a resident of Zion, Illinois and former resident of Gay, Michigan passed away on Monday morning, April 13, 2020 at the Rolling Hills Manor in Zion, Illinois. He was born March 4, 1932 in Waukegan, Illinois and was the son of the late Henry and Leona (Weinsheim) Robarge. On November 3, 1962 in Waukegan, Illinois he was united in marriage to the former Carol Fountaine and she preceded him in death on October 27, 2010. Kenneth graduated from Zion Benton High School with the class of 1950. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force. Kenneth worked for U.S. Steel and the U.S. Naval Base Great Lakes in Illinois as an electrician for his working career. In 1994 he and Carol moved to Gay, Michigan to live. He lived in Gay until July, 2017 when he moved back to Zion to be close to his family. He enjoyed playing cribbage and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his beloved dog, Molly. Preceding him in death was his wife Carol, son James W. Harju and his two brothers Norm Robarge of Sun City, Arizona and Ronald Robarge of Gay, Michigan. He is survived by four daughters – Kathleen (Robert) Grom of Waukegan, Ilinois, Victoria (late James) Driver of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Patricia Robarge of Bozeman, Montana and Barbara (Richard) Thomas of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois. He is also survived by his little buddy, Molly of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois. He had ten grandchildren – Michael Grom, Jeffrey (Cindy) Grom, James (Amy) Harju, Tanya Harju, Eric Driver, Sara Schoenmann, Ashley, Savannah, and Dylan Thomas, and Mason Boyd. He had several great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held in May at the Lake View Cemetery in Calumet, Michigan. Online condolences can be left for the family at
www.ericksoncrowleypeterson.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 18, 2020