Kenneth Baker Blumenschein, 101 years old of Lake Villa, IL departed this life peacefully on January 8, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 2, 1918 in Dodge Center, MN, the third of four sons to the late Clarence and Cecile (nee Baker) Blumenschein. In 1935, Ken moved from Ames, IA to Lake Villa, IL in which he remained a Lake Villa resident for the remainder of his life. He married his wife, Carol Schaefer on April 22, 1955 in Lake Villa, IL and she preceded him in death on December 28, 2010.
Ken proudly served his country as a combat medic and member of the 106th Infantry of the United States Army from 1941 to 1945. He was active throughout World War II, including the Battle of the Bulge. He was a member of the Lake Villa VFW Post 4308 and the American Legion Post 703 of Fox Lake. Ken loved sharing his life experiences and stories of all those he encountered. He enjoyed golfing (Spring Valley Country Club), bowling (Antioch Bowl), and the Green Bay Packers.
He is survived by his sons, Kenneth (Anita) and Karl (Geraldine); his four grandchildren, Scarlett (Joe), Beau, Elizabeth (Jeff), and Jennifer; great-grandchildren, River, Rhett, and Axton; and numerous friends. Along with his wife and parents, Ken was preceded in death by his brothers, Warren, Wesley, and Gordon.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 with a service commencing at 7:30 p.m. followed by Military Honors at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. The service will be led by Pastor Roger Handyside of Cornerstone Community Church, Wadsworth, IL. Interment will be private in Millburn Cemetery, Old Mill Creek, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Ken at www.strangfh.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 11, 2020