Kenneth G. Buchardt, 77, a lifelong resident of Fox Lake, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, in the home he was born in on February 28, 1942. A carpenter by trade and veteran of the Navy, Ken had a passion for community service and involvement. Committed to helping improve the Village of Fox Lake, he served as a former chairman of the Zoning and Planning Commission, twice as Building Commissioner, and finally as a village trustee. He went on to serve as the first village administrator for the Village of Volo. He also had a passion for volunteer work and was the current historian for the Village of Fox Lake, vice president of the Fox Lake-Grant Township Area Historical Society, and the former, first president of the Grant Township Republican Party. Ken was also involved in many community events including the village's 75th-anniversary celebration and the Fourth of July fireworks display. He was also a man of great faith and active at St. Bede Catholic Church, where he was an usher at the 7 a.m. Mass and helped with church festivals and other functions. Ken enjoyed fishing and, when he was physically unable to, loved watching his grandsons fishing on Fox Lake behind the family homestead. He also had an interest in steam engine/thrasher shows and hunting. Survivors include his son, Ken J. (Mischell) Buchardt of Fox Lake; grandsons, Kyle (Ann), Nicholas, and James Buchardt; sisters, Bonnie (Mike) Parry and Sharon (Tim) Crabb; brother, George Buchardt; nieces, Linda (Jim) Wanhala and Chris (David) Demmin; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and very good friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose (nee Hertel) in 1998; son, F. James "Jim" Buchardt in 1992; and his parents, George and Clara (nee Amann) Buchardt. Visitation Monday, May 20, from 3 p.m. until the time of prayer service at 8 p.m., at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Visitation will resume Tuesday, May 21, from 9 a.m. until the time of prayers at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home with procession to Our Lady of the Lakes-St. Bede Church, 36455 N. Wilson Rd., Ingleside, for a 10 a.m. Mass. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Fremont Center. Memorials in Ken's name to the Fox Lake-Grant Township Area Historical Society, PO Box 224, Ingleside, IL 60041, appreciated. You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100. Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 18, 2019