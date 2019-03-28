Kenneth E. Goze, 75, of Waukegan, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 24, at Journey Care in Glenview. He was born on September 13, 1943 at St. Therese Hospital in Waukegan to the late Lewis and Bernice (née Watka) Goze. Ken graduated from St. George High School in Evanston. He received his BS degree from Loyola University in Chicago. He was a member of Tau Delta Phi fraternity. He worked as a chemist in the metal finishing industry, and prior to his retirement he worked for Brent America. His work on the development of Oxsilan, an eco-friendly metal painting pretreatment technology, was recognized by R&D Magazine and The Royal Society of Chemistry as one of the industry's top innovations in 1999. Ken will be remembered for his love of science fiction books and films. He is survived by his 3 children, Ken (Theresa) Goze, Matt (Beth) Goze, and Christina Goze; 2 grandchildren, Ava and Leah; and an aunt, Violet Watka. Visitation will be on Friday, March 29 from 9-10AM at Immaculate Conception Church. Mass of Catholic Burial follows at 10AM on Friday, March 29 at Immaculate Conception Church, 508 Grand Ave, Waukegan, IL 60085. Interment will follow Mass at Ascension Cemetery, 1920 Buckley Rd., Libertyville, IL 60048. Family and friends will gather at Bill's Pub North, 18945 W. Washington St., Grayslake, IL 60030, at 1:30 p.m. to share food, beverage, memories and stories. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Journey Care Foundation online at journeycare.org or to by phone at 1-800-342-2383. The family has been assisted by Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 847-244-1155. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary