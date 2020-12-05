Mr. Kenneth L. Knapp, Sr., born on April 14,1947 in Beach Park, Illinois, to the late LaVern and June (Householder) Knapp, passed away at age 73 on November 23, 2020. He attended Zion Benton High School and worked at Johns Manville until he retired. He was married to Gloria (Janezich) Knapp for 53 years before her death in 2018. He was preceded in death by his grandchild Courtney Knapp and sister Darlene (Knapp) Dillow. Ken is survived by his sons Kenneth Knapp Jr., Jeffrey Knapp and his wife Gina (McCarley) Knapp; and grandchildren, Daniel Knapp and his wife Paige (Short) Knapp, Kara Knapp, Carley Knapp and Colton Knapp; and great-grandchild Grant Knapp; and sisters Sandra (Knapp) Skovera, Bernice Knapp; and many other family and friends. Ken loved doing home improvements and spending time at his second home in upper Michigan. He also loved restoring his wife's Mustang. He spent many many days working on the car which was finished and driven by him before he passed. He will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be private.





