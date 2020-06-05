Kenneth LeRoy Savage, 62, of Rye, CO and formerly of Winthrop Harbor IL, passed away May 11, 2020. Ken was born January 14, 1958. He attended and graduated from Zion-Benton Township High School. Ken married the love of his life, Victoria Mills on October 8, 1983. He was a member of Our Lady of Humility Church in Beach Park, IL. Ken was a devoted husband and loving father. He was a very skilled carpenter who took a lot of pride in his work. Ken spent his last working years with Lake County Division of Transportation (DOT) where he retired from in 2013. He then made the move to Colorado where he built what would be his last home. Ken thoroughly enjoyed the peace and quiet that he found there. He was a big sports fan and continued to follow all of his Chicago teams. He is survived by two sons, Daniel (Julie) Savage and Gregory Savage; and one grandson, Jack Savage. He is also survived by his mother, Catherine Savage; sisters, Susan (Marty) Grana, Patricia (Jim) Berens, Jean Savage, Karen Savage; and brother, Larry (Angel) Savage; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Victoria M. Savage; father, Bill LeRoy Savage; and niece, Jacquelynn Savage. Ken was laid to rest Tuesday, May 26th in a private ceremony. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please sign the online guestbook at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.
Published in News Sun from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.