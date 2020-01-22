Home

Kenneth Oishi Obituary
Kenneth Oishi, 69, of Zion, IL passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 in Waukegan. Kenneth was born May 28, 1950 in Milwaukee, WI to Susumu and Lorraine Oishi. He was a longtime resident of Zion and retired from Sedol after 26 years of employment. Kenneth proudly served his country and retired from the United States Navy after 20 years of service. Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Teresita; children, Joy Oishi and Kenji (Rachelle) Oishi; grandchildren, Ajia, Kymani and Zatouri; and sisters, Sharon Rivers and Linda (Rudy) Agcaoili. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL 60099 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Memorial Service will begin at 6:00 p.m. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
