Home

POWERED BY

Services
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Waukegan, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Waukegan, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Zwicke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth R. Zwicke


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth R. Zwicke Obituary
Kenneth R. Zwicke, 75, of Beach Park, IL, died December 12, 2019, peacefully at home. Ken was born June 18, 1944 in Waukegan, IL. He graduated from Waukegan High School (1962) and Southern Illinois University (1966) with a Bachelor's in Printing Management. He honorably served his country with the United States Coast Guard. Ken retired in 1999 from the Government Publishing Office after 25 plus years of civil service. Ken married Delores Gaddis in 1973, together they raised three children. After 34 years of marriage, Delores passed away in 2007. Ken met Linda Person and in 2010 they married. Ken thoroughly enjoyed his early retirement and was quick to point out he was busier than when he worked full time. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed bicycling, bowling and traveled extensively. Additionally, Ken loved working with his hands--whether it be home improvement projects or fully restoring a 1929 Ford Model A. Ken was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waukegan where he served among other responsibilities, as financial secretary. He was also a member of the Lake County Model A Club. Ken is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Michael (Christine) Zwicke, Daniel (Diane) Zwicke, and David Zwicke; grandchildren, Zachary and Isabella Zwicke, and Katherine and Alexis Brody; and a brother, Robert (Elizabeth) Zwicke. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Delores Zwicke; and step-sons, Kevin and Keith Brody. A memorial service will be held December 28th at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waukegan. Visitation to start at 10:30 am, followed by a service at 11:30 and luncheon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the . Please sign the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -