Keylund Louis Love, 67 transitioned from this life Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, IL.



Keylund was born March 20, 1953 in Waukegan, IL to the late George A. Love, Jr. and Louise R. Love.



He accepted Christ and was baptized by Pastor Harry Stackhouse at Sign of the Dove Church, Waukegan, IL.



At a young age, Keylund served three years in the U.S. Marines Corps. After serving our country he continued to enjoy playing sports, sitting by the lake fishing, spending time with family and most of all playing baseball with his brother and best friend, Tony.



Keylund was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon L. Estes, Jr. (brother), Anthony "Tony" G. Love, (brother), and Symone` Frierson (niece). He is survived by his loving son, Louis J. Love, granddaughter, Nevaeh S. Love, four sisters, Cheryle L. Johnson and Renee W. Manson of Waukegan, IL, Cynthia A. Turner of North Chicago, IL and Robyn H. Norwood of Steilacoom, WA., a very special cousin Dwight Anderson, his childhood friend Willie J. Holmes and several nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.



In Keylund's memory, a balloon release will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 3:00 p.m at Waukegan Lakefront. Public is invited; bring your own balloon. Masks are required and social distancing is appreciated.





