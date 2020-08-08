1/1
KURT Friedrich KUSS
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KURT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kurt Friedrich Kuss, 59, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home in Charlestown, Massachusetts.

He was born January 10, 1961 in Waukegan, IL. Kurt, also known as the "Hairy Potter", was a ceramicist for 30 Years. He worked at Mudflat Pottery School in Somerville, MA for 20 years.

He was a chef for 11 years at various restaurants on Chicago's North Shore, before loosing his eyesight to diabetic retinopathy.

Kurt received his M.S.W. from Loyola University in Chicago in 1996, and worked as a counselor and social worker in the Chicago area.

For over 10 years he was the co-owner of Access Umbrella Inc., a consulting firm in Brookline, MA who's mission was to address the physical and attitudinal barriers that people with disabilities encounter.

His memory will be cherished by his son, Kristopher Kuss of Boston, MA; his mother, Bonnie Kuss of Waukegan, IL; his aunt, Katherine Kerr of Winter Haven Florida. He was preceded in death by his father Karl Kuss of Waukegan, IL.

Memorial Service details to be determined, please contact Kristopher Kuss at kfkuss@gmail.com

Memorial site is hosted by Floyd A. Williams Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to:

Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield CT 06002 or fidelco.org

Mudflat Studio, 81 Broadway Somerville, MA 02145 or mudflat.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Floyd A Williams Funeral Home Inc
490 Columbia Rd
Boston, MA 02125
(617) 436-5592
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved