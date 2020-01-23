Home

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
First Corinthians Church
North Chicago, IL
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Mr. Larry Darby, 59, of Zion, Illinois, made his transition on January 18, 2020, at Northwestern Medical Center in Lake Forest, Illinois. His services will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 @ First Corinthians Church in North Chicago, 10am Visitation and 11am Funeral.Larry leaves to cherish his memory: his beloved wife, Rhonda Darby; ten children, Michael, Chrishonda, and Larry Darby Strawder, Charne' Phillips, Cha'Kari Darby, Tavaris Bell, Willie Bell, Mark Jones, Shantella Bell, and Shaniece Block; 16 grandchildren, Jaylen, Taylor, and Legend Montgomery, Michael and Malcom Nelson, Elijah Bell, Kamiya Murphy, Leilani and E'laiah Fort, Heavon Jones, Justin and Jousha Shelley, Anyon and Jasiyah Strawder, Lovely Yarborough and Jasion Epps; godson, Myjhune Morris; three brothers, Leon, Rodney, and Chris (Josephine) Blanks; sister, Venice (Crit) Harris; four aunts, Maggie Beasley, Catherine Collins, Daisy Rowser, and Elnora Sawyers; uncle, James Taylor; and special friends, James Johnson, Lewis Richardson, Larry Canley, and Rich (Joni) Brebrer.

Services entrusted to Tolar-Westgate Funerals.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 23, 2020
