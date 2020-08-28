Larry Eugene Andersen passed away on June 28th, 2020 of natural causes while sleeping. Larry was born to Eugene and Loraine Andersen in Waukegan, IL. After graduating from Waukegan H.S., Larry joined the United States Navy. Traveling the world and finally winding up off the shores of Vietnam on the USS Paul Revere, he served this country with great honor. Transferring to the USS Duluth for his final 6 months, he remained in San Diego, where he met his future wife, Diana Wallace. They married in 1970 and raised three sons in Portland, Oregon. After retiring as a print press foreman for the Government, he relocated to Apache Junction, Arizona with his eldest son, Brian in 2009. Larry lived a full life and was very happy spending his retired days with family. He will be greatly missed. Larry leaves behind three sons, Brian (Kari), Jeffrey, Michael (Melissa), Grandchildren Joshua, Kitsen, Emma, Jacob, Zuri, Zinea, and Lexi, younger brother Bruce (Ginni), nephew Tim, niece Annie and many long time friends, especially Bonnie and Mary Paul.





