Larry Madura, 63 of Zion, IL passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born on April 3, 1956 to Joseph and Dolores Madura in Waukegan, IL. Larry worked at Johns-Manville for many years and Uline for 20 years. He loved Harleys, golf, music, his friends and family. Larry is survived by his wife Cheryl of 13 years, together for 30, children, Joe (Terren) Madura, Jenna Davis, Shannon (Juan) Cisneros; grandchildren, Destiny, Hailey, Steven, Tylar, Adrian, Tatum, Adalynn, Samantha (Mike), Jazlyn (Tyler); great-grandchildren, Ashton, Indie, Ryder; sister Lorraine (Gene) Backys; brother-in-law Rick Laughton; sister-in-law Terry Kuss; mother and father in-law Janice & Earl Rittenhouse; many family and friends. He is preceded in death by both parents; sister, Carol Laughton. A memorial service will be held from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Trinity Christian Center, 2600 Lewis Ave., Zion, IL 60099.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 25, 2019