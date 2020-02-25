Home

Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Humility Church,
10655 W. Wadsworth Rd.
Beach Park, IL
Larry Lawler


1958 - 2020
Larry Lawler Obituary
Lawler, Larry 'Milk' 61 of Wadsworth, IL passed away suddenly on Thursday February 20, 2020 in his home. Larry was born April 7, 1958 to Joseph and Lillian (nee Hoban) Lawler in Decatur, IL. He graduated with Zion Benton Township High School Class of 1976 and Carthage College where he earned his Bachelor's Degree. Larry was employed by Amazon. In addition, at ZBTHS he was the official scorer and timer for the last 25 years and a former freshman basketball coach. He will be remembered for his vast knowledge of various subjects and as the captain of the trivia "Got Milk" team. He loved the game of golf and was in charge of the Player's Club for many years at Shepherd's Crook. He is survived by his 6 siblings, Lee Gates of Lilburn, GA, Pat (Mary) Lawler of Lake Havasu, AZ, Mike of Wadsworth, Fran McCormick of Winthrop Harbor, Dorothy (Larry) Fowler of Zion, IL and Mark (Brenda) of Gurnee, IL. In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by brother John, brothers in law, Jim Gates and Danny McCormick and niece Erin Lawler. Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL 60099 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Humility Church, 10655 W. Wadsworth Rd., Beach Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the OLH Bereavement Committee. Please sign the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
