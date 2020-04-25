Home

Laura Vanderwall


1987 - 2020
Laura Vanderwall of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was born on June 26, 1958 in Waukegan, IL. Laura Married Michael Vanderwall in Waukegan May 16, 1987. She is retired from the State of Illinois. Laura is survived by her Husband, Michael; daughters, Ashley and Alyssa; grandchild, Cayden Gable; mother, Marion Brown; and brother, Rick Brown. Services for Laura will be private for the family. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 25, 2020
