LaVerne Butzine, 104 ½, passed away on April 13, 2020 at The Village at Victory Lakes in Lindenhurst, IL. She loved going to garage sales, playing bingo, doing word search puzzles, knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. In her younger years she was an avid bowler winning several trophies.
She was preceded in death by her husband Frank; sisters, Mabel, Florence, and Margaret; brothers, Delbert and William; and brother-in-law, Ron.
She is survived by her daughter Sandra; grandchildren, Steven, Carrie, Jason, and Amy; and many great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews; and her devoted friends, Bea, Nikki, and Theresa.
Due to the current health crisis, services and burial will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 847-244-1155.
Special thanks to the staff at The Village at Victory Lakes for their excellent care over the years and also to Transitions Hospice.
Those who wish, may make a contribution in LaVerne's memory to The Village at Victory Lakes Resident Council, 1075 Victory Drive, Lindenhurst, IL 60046.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020