D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home
1320 East Dupont
Fort Wayne, IN
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home
1320 East Dupont
Fort Wayne, IN
Lawrence L. Niemi


1937 - 2019
Lawrence L. Niemi Obituary
Lawrence L. Niemi, 82, passed away November 2, 2019. He was born in Waukegan, Ill on April 23, 1937, the son of the late William and Beatrice Niemi. Larry was an avid golfer and enjoyed boating, playing the guitar and was teaching himself piano. He also loved his dogs, and enjoyed working on older cars. In his spare time he enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and spending time at the lake cottage. Making memories with friends and helping anybody he could were his passion. He was the president of his home owners association and had been a member for 20 years. Larry retired from Abbott Laboratories after 40 years of employment.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Loreen Niemi; children, Cindy (Ray Sr.) Petersen; grandson, Ray (Kelly) Petersen Jr.; brother, Ralph (Mary Jo) Niemi; and sister-in-law, Mary Jean Niemi. He also leaves behind many beloved family members and friends to cherish his memory. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Niemi. Funeral service will be held on 10 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46825, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 also at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Huntertown Cemetery, Huntertown, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 5, 2019
