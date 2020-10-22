1/1
Lawrence R. Stanton
Lawrence "Larry" R. Stanton, 87, a resident of the Brandon, WI area for 48 years, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Prairie Place in Ripon surrounded by his loving family.

Larry was born November 21, 1932 in Waukegan, IL, the son of Felix "Ray" and Leora (Buchanan) Stanton. Larry was a direct descendant of the original pioneers of Lake County, IL. He was a graduate of Grant High School in Illinois. He lived in that area his entire life until 1970 when he felt it was getting too crowded and then moved his family to the Brandon area. On June 15, 1957 he was united in marriage to Elaine A. Wohlfeil at the Ingleside United Methodist Church in Ingleside, IL. They resided in the Lake Villa, IL area until 1970. Larry was a building contractor his entire life. He was a lifelong member of United Methodist Churches and served on several committees.

Larry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elaine; four children: Cynthia (David) Wepner of Waupun, Linda (William) McCollum of Waupun, Bonnie (DuWayne) Hoffman of Ripon, and Patrick (Brenda) Stanton of Brandon of whom he loved very much; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Alice (Ronald) Kegley of West Bend; a brother-in-law; two sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers-in-law, John Wohlfeil and Philip Kettner.

Funeral services for Lawrence "Larry" R. Stanton were held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home 201 E. Jefferson St., Waupun, WI.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.


Published in News Sun on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
OCT
20
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
October 20, 2020
So sorry Larry had to suffer so long with bad health. He is now in heaven with God and out of pain. It is so hard to say goodbye to a husband, Father and Grandfather. Our thoughts and prayers are sent for Elaine and the whole Stanton Family. Love to all!
Royal and Judy Rockow
