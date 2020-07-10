1/2
Lawrence Ray Laird
1938 - 2020
Lawrence "Larry" Ray Laird, 81, of Waukegan, IL, passed away July 6, 2020 peacefully at his home. Larry was born October 14, 1938 to Bernee Laird and Ruby Hauser in Two Harbors, MN. The family moved to Lake County, IL and Larry graduated from Zion-Benton High School, where he was a proud member of the 1954 State Champion Football Team and was selected as an All Conference Guard his senior year. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army Reserves from 1956-1957 and then the U.S. Coast Guard from 1958-1962. He was employed by the North Shore Gas Company for 30 years until he retired as a welder. Following retirement, he worked for another 8 years for the Milburn School District #24 as a school bus driver, which had a special place in his heart. Larry married the love of his life, Gloria, on Sept. 6, 1964 at St. Joseph's Church in Waukegan, IL. He was a member of St. Dismas Catholic Church and a member of the American Legion. Larry was an avid reader, bowler and fisherman. Above all, he truly loved his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria Laird (LaForge); children, Lawrence (Jill) Laird, Jr., Kimberly (Russ) Dever, and Brian (Rebecca) Laird; grandchildren, Cassie, Tony, Kevin, Sam, Jessica, Caitlyn, Nick, David, Lexie, Ryan, Allen and Michael; 7 great-grandchildren, Mya, Vanessa, Vida, Camiliana, Lucia, Moriya and Gia; sisters-in-law, Tina Laird, Patricia Laird, Nancy (Dennis) Padgett & Joyce (Larry) Souder; brothers-in-law, Charles Terrell, Gene (Marsha) LaForge, David (Sam) LaForge, Kenneth (Pauline) LaForge and Ed (Mindy) LaForge; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Milagros Olvera; mother, Ruby Hauser; father, Bernee Laird; brothers, Roger, Leonard and Richard Laird; sisters, Lila Terrell, Rosalee Lund and Violet Pyette; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Gene and Dorothy LaForge; and nieces Teresa and Dorothy Dickson. Due to Covid-19, Services are restricted for family only. Please visit the online guestbook at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.



Published in News Sun from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
