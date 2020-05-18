Lawrence Richard Walker
1945 - 2020
Lawrence Richard Walker, 74, a lifelong resident of Waukegan, passed away May 15, 2020, at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. He was born November 8, 1945, in Waukegan to Rosten and Edna (Harrison) Walker. On October 17, 1970, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Waukegan, Lawrence married the love of his life, Kathleen Levandoski. Lawrence was a four year US Navy Veteran serving during Vietnam. He worked in maintenance for many years at Glenview Naval Air Station, then transferred to Great Lakes Naval Base in North Chicago, where he went to school, and became an Electrician on the Naval Base. Lawrence was an avid fisherman, a Charter Boat Captain on Lake Michigan, and enjoyed telling good fishing tales. He loved his entire family, always video taping family get-togethers, making time for all the kids, and even playing Santa Claus at Christmas. He was a very determined man, one of a kind, never a quitter, and when he set his sites on something, he did it to the end. He loved to research everything to the fullest and always choose the best. He will forever be loved and missed deeply by all who knew him. Lawrence is survived by his loving family, his wife of 50 years, Kathleen Walker; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra (Shawn) Teska; grandchildren, Daniel Stack, Hailey (Wyatt) Seep, and Jack Teska; great grandchildren, Emmy and Elijah Seep; sisters, Barbara Laken and Patricia (Marty) Snow; sisters-in-law, Judith Lucero, Mary Levandoski, Stephanie Anderson, Therese Levandoski, Cheryl Levandoski, and Diane (Bob) Denikas; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to his parents, Lawrence was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Roger Laken and Stephen Levandoski. Due to the current COVID situation, services will be private. Burial will take place at North Shore Garden of Memories in North Chicago. Please sign the guestbook at LAURASAMBRANOFUNERALS.COM; for information, please call 847-571-7719.



Published in News Sun on May 18, 2020.
