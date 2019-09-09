|
|
Lee E. Kilbourne, of Sherman, IL, formerly of Waukegan, IL, died on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his residence.
Visitation: 9:30-10:30 am, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church-Sherman.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 am Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church-Sherman.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Vianney Church.
Please visit Staabfuneralhomes.com to view Lee's complete obituary.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 9, 2019