Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John Vianney Church-Sherman
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Vianney Church-Sherman
Lee E. Kilbourne


1924 - 2019
Lee E. Kilbourne Obituary
Lee E. Kilbourne, of Sherman, IL, formerly of Waukegan, IL, died on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his residence.

Visitation: 9:30-10:30 am, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church-Sherman.

Funeral Mass: 10:30 am Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church-Sherman.

Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Vianney Church.

Please visit Staabfuneralhomes.com to view Lee's complete obituary.

Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 9, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
