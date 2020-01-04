Home

Leesa Lynn Walldan

Leesa Lynn Walldan Obituary
Leesa Walldan

Feb 08 1965 to Dec 28 2019. Preceded in death by her Son Chad Robert Walldan, Grandparents, Aunts, and Uncles.

Survived by: Husband Lance Walldan; two Sons, James Walldan, Daniel Walldan. Devoted Nana to Ethan James and Isabel Anna Walldan. Parents, James and Shannon Paschal; Sisters, Eva (Ronald) Chess, Laura (Ron) Upchurch, Jackwalyn (Tony) Jarosz, and Debra (Mike) McMahon. 10 Nephews, 8 Great Nieces and Nephews, and So Many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

Leesa was devoted to her whole family near and far. Many friends.

Heaven has gained an Angel, while Earth has lost a Beautiful Soul.

Leesa was a devoted Wife, Mother, Nana, Daughter and Sister, and will be missed by all.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 4, 2020
