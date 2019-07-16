Lenore R. Iwan, 75, of Lindenhurst, formerly of Wadsworth, peacefully passed away at home on Saturday, July 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Waukegan, IL to Lillian and Joseph Kenar. She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Stanley Iwan.



Lenore was a parishioner of St. Patrick's Church in Wadsworth. She was a member of the Polish Legion of American Veterans Ladies Auxiliary. She retired from Lake Forest College. One of Lenore's hobbies was entering sweepstakes; she won numerous trips and a new car. She loved traveling and attending her grandchildren's events. The thing she loved most, was traveling with her husband to casinos throughout the country.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, David Cashmore, Randy (Kristin) Cashmore, and Kevin (Liz Peterson) Cashmore; grandchildren, Zachary Cashmore, Nathan Cashmore, Abigail Cashmore, Kristopher Cashmore, Emily McKee, Madeline McKee, Brian McKee, and Kathleen McKee; and brother, Lawrence Kenar Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Rhonda Marie Cashmore (1990).



Visitation will be on Thursday, July 18 from 4pm – 8pm at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL. A second visitation will be on Friday, July 19 from 9am-10am directly followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10am, second visitation and Mass will both be at St. Patrick's Church, 15000 Wadsworth Rd, Wadsworth, IL. Interment will be at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL.