Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salata Gurnee Funeral Home - Gurnee
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 244-1155
For more information about
Lenore Iwan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Lenore Iwan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lenore R. Iwan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lenore R. Iwan Obituary
Lenore R. Iwan, 75, of Lindenhurst, formerly of Wadsworth, peacefully passed away at home on Saturday, July 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Waukegan, IL to Lillian and Joseph Kenar. She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Stanley Iwan.

Lenore was a parishioner of St. Patrick's Church in Wadsworth. She was a member of the Polish Legion of American Veterans Ladies Auxiliary. She retired from Lake Forest College. One of Lenore's hobbies was entering sweepstakes; she won numerous trips and a new car. She loved traveling and attending her grandchildren's events. The thing she loved most, was traveling with her husband to casinos throughout the country.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, David Cashmore, Randy (Kristin) Cashmore, and Kevin (Liz Peterson) Cashmore; grandchildren, Zachary Cashmore, Nathan Cashmore, Abigail Cashmore, Kristopher Cashmore, Emily McKee, Madeline McKee, Brian McKee, and Kathleen McKee; and brother, Lawrence Kenar Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Rhonda Marie Cashmore (1990).

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 18 from 4pm – 8pm at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL. A second visitation will be on Friday, July 19 from 9am-10am directly followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10am, second visitation and Mass will both be at St. Patrick's Church, 15000 Wadsworth Rd, Wadsworth, IL. Interment will be at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to s.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from July 16 to July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now