|
|
Leo B. Hook, known affectionately by all who loved him simply as "Hook," 96, of Gurnee, IL, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Florence Nursing Home, in Marengo, IL. Born Feb. 21, 1923, the son of Wilmer and Ruby (Strang) Hook, in Gurnee, where he lived all his life, until recent health problems.
On July 30, 1949, he married the love of his life, Miriam Hoviin, and they began the ride of their life, on motorcycles, fast cars, and old cars. When they weren't riding, they enjoyed watching races, especially NASCAR, either in Daytona or on TV.
Motorcycles were a big part of his life: In his youth, he raced motorcycles on frozen lakes with his brother-in-law, George Hoviin, and his "gang." In 1946 he drove a brand new Harley-Davidson, although he loved the elusive Indian brand. He was the first constable and motorcycle patrolman of Gurnee. He bought himself a new motorcycle and drove it at 80 mph on his 80th birthday, saying it was only because he needed to keep ahead of the semi-truck behind him.
From 1949-1959, he owned and operated "Hook's Hauling," a trucking business, where he learned how to spot overweight trucks, a skill he used as for 37.5 years as a patrolman for Lake County Division of Highways.
Hook was a man whom no one could ignore, a man with a sly sense of humor who was easy to respect. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Miriam; niece, Sherri (Bill) Elkinton; nephews, George Hoviin Jr., Bill (Gayle) Johnson, and Bob (Phyllis) Johnson; and the children of his niece and nephews who will always remember him with great love.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Mildred; brother-in-law, George (Ginny) Hoviin; nephew, Eddie Hoviin; niece, Susan Hoviin; and his sister-in-law, Martha (Verner) Johnson.
Visitation begins at 10AM, Saturday, August 10, until 11AM Service begins at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031. Interment will follow at Warren Cemetery in Gurnee.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019