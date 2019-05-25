Leon Edward Seay, 82 of Gurnee passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at JourneyCare in Glenview, IL.He was born on December 12, 1936 in Hurst-Bush, Illinois to the late Edgar and Bessie (Myers) Seay. After high school, Leon proudly served in the United States Coast Guard, then the Coast Guard Reserves and finally in Coast Guard Auxiliary. He worked for over 35 years for North Shore Gas Company. In 1969, he established Gas Appliance Service Company which he operated until 1996. He was a member of the Waukegan Jaycees; he belonged to both the Waukegan and Gurnee Citizen's Police Academies and the Lake County Recovery Divers Association. He was a current member of the Gurnee American Legion Post 771 and a Free Mason, Anchor and Ark Lodge in Waukegan for the past 47 years. He loved God, his family and everything in nature. He was an avid fisherman on Lake Michigan, and constantly tended to the birds and his garden. Leon is survived by children; Victoria (Robert) Elbrecht, Leon R. Seay and his partner, Roberta Rutter, Carol Rommel, Shari (Peter Markiewicz) Seay and Michael (Shannon) Seay, his wife Millie and her children, Rose, Susan, Ricky and Cindy, his grandchildren; Brooke, Mark, Dana, Shannon, Bobby, Andrea, Shelby, Erich, Cheyenne, Sofia, Michael, Danny, Melissa and Nicole, his great grandchildren; Braiden, Scarlet, Gregory, Brilee and Sloane.He was preceded in death by his father Edgar, his mother Bessie Billot and her husband Frank, his brother Master Sergeant Bobby D. Seay, his grandchildren; Ashley Seay, and Derek Anderson.Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 and again from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Warren Funeral Home located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.Burial will be in Northshore Garden of Memory in North Chicago, IL.In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Leon's name JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Ct. Glenview, IL 60025-7635.Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family. Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 25, 2019