Leona Lindsey-Smitherman, 91, of Kenosha, WI, died February 9, 2019. Leona was born February 18, 1927 in Langlade, WI. She served as a minister. She is survived by her children, James (Judi) Lindsey of New Hapshire, and Kathy Lindsey of Zion, IL, and 3 step-children; grandchildren, Thomas (Gina) Carver Jr of WI, Tera (Jeremy) Clark of MI, Christopher (Janna) Lindsey of MS, Danielle (Michael) King of MS, Nathaniel (Mary) Lindsey of MI, Kenneth Brown of IL, and Jesse Lindsey of CA; 10 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Florence (John) Mathis of FL. Leona was preceded in death by her husband, Berlie Lindsey; son, David Lindsey; daughter, LeEtta Workman; father and mother, Omar and Elsie Townsend; brothers, Carl, Harry, Buster, and Robert; sister, Grace Kennedy; and husband, Benjamin Smittherman. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion. A second visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 10:00 until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Pineview Memorial Park. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 16, 2019
