Leona M. Russell passed away April 28, 2019 after a lengthy illness she was 92. Leona was born on October 31, 1926 to her parents, August & Frances. She was a life-long resident of Waukegan.Leona was full of life and loved to dance - especially the "Polka", she also loved to read, do crosswords and garden. She was an active member of KSKJ and Slovenic Home. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Judy & Bob Melius (Wildwood) and her son, Ric Russell (Waukegan). She is preceded in death by her first husband, Alvin Naureckas, her second husband Anthony Russell, her son Dennis Russell, her sister, Florence Grabinski, her daughter-in-law Pam Russell and her special niece Sharon Gavett and nephew Vincent Grabinski.Leona will be buried May 2, 2019. Service will be at 10:30 am at St. Dismas Church followed by burial at Ascension Cemetery. Family will accept visitors from 9:30 - 10:30 prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers donations to JourneyCare in her name would be appreciated. All are welcome to attend and celebrate mom's life. A special thank you goes out to all her caregivers these past few years Quinniel, Phyllis, Joan, and the nursing staff at Winchester House and JourneyCare Hospice.Rest in peace mom we love you.For funeral info: 847-336-0127 or www.marshfuneralhome.com Published in the Lake County News Sun from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019