Leona Marie Gonzales
1941 - 2020
Leona "Mary" Marie Gonzales, 79, passed away at Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, IL June 29, 2020. Mary was born May 22, 1941 in Woodland, CA. She grew up and graduated from high school in her hometown. She married the love of her life, Anthony "Tony" Gonzales in August of 1955, then moved to Zion, IL. She was a devout Catholic and worked for many years at the Brunswick Bowling Manufacturing Company, where she worked as a Supervisor. Mary loved going out with her friends, playing the slot machines and going to Elvis shows. She is survived by her loving children, Tony Gonzales (Leticia) Gonzales, John (Sue) Gonzales & Elizabeth (Dwight) Patterson; her grandchildren, Robert Dreyer & Jennifer Dreyer (Esteban Salgado); 9 great-grandchildren, Tony Gonzales, Michael Gonzales, Leah Gonzales, Mason Dreyer, Alex Salgado, Adrian Salgado, Natalie Salgado, Nathan Salgado and Ashley Gonzales; and her brothers & sister, Joseph Sevilla Jr., Jimmy Sevilla & Helen Gomez. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Anthony "Tony" Gonzales. Services will be private for family. Following services, Mary will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park in Zion, IL. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.



Published in News Sun on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
1 entry
July 3, 2020
My friend Mary was the kindest, most thoughtful person I've been honored to be friends with. We looked forward to be able to get together after this virus pandemic was over. I'm so sorry it's been so long since we've seen each other. I will miss her.
Linda Guptill
Friend
