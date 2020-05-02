Leonard Joseph Walther, 88, of Pleasant Prairie, WI passed away April 24, 2020 at Robin Way Assisted Living Facility after a lengthy illness. He was born on March 26, 1932 in Acton, Massachusetts. Leonard settled in Lake County, Illinois and married the love of his life, Helen Lenore Elwell on February 14, 1958. They raised a family of eight children. Leonard worked as a houseman in Lake Forest. Then, he was employed at Johns Manville, the Zion Power Plant, Great Lake Naval Base, Zion School District, and retired from the Zion Park District. After retirement, he and Helen moved to Las Vegas for several years before returning to this area to be among family. Leonard is survived by his children, Cheryl (Kevin) Bisig of Apache Junction, AZ, Nora (Don) Orrick, Joe Walther, Linda Walther all of Pleasant Prairie, Leonard (Maria) Walther of Aurora, IL, MaryAnn (Steve) Robinson and Judy (Mike) Bubser of Deerfield, IL, David Walther of Minneapolis, MN, and a special niece, Debbie Plunkett of Kenosha, WI; his 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; his loving sister, Clare; and brother, Bernard; along with many other nieces and nephews; and his dear friends, Terry Peters of Gurnee and Lee Bledsoe of Zion. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; his parents, Augustine Julius Walther and Mary Murphy Walther; his brothers, Joseph and Francis; and his sisters, Meltha, Henrietta and Celine. The family would like to thank Robin Way, Horizon Hospice and Dr Neil Shepler for the compassionate care Leonard received. Congdon Funeral home is handling the arrangements. Private interment for the immediate family will be at Northshore Garden of Memories, North Chicago, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Robin Way Assisted Living Facility, 7377 88th Ave., Kenosha, WI, 53142 or to Horizon Home Care & Hospice, 11400 W Lake Park Dr., Milwaukee, WI 53224. Please sign the online guestbook at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.
Published in News Sun on May 2, 2020.