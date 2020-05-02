Leonard J. Walther
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard Joseph Walther, 88, of Pleasant Prairie, WI passed away April 24, 2020 at Robin Way Assisted Living Facility after a lengthy illness. He was born on March 26, 1932 in Acton, Massachusetts. Leonard settled in Lake County, Illinois and married the love of his life, Helen Lenore Elwell on February 14, 1958. They raised a family of eight children. Leonard worked as a houseman in Lake Forest. Then, he was employed at Johns Manville, the Zion Power Plant, Great Lake Naval Base, Zion School District, and retired from the Zion Park District. After retirement, he and Helen moved to Las Vegas for several years before returning to this area to be among family. Leonard is survived by his children, Cheryl (Kevin) Bisig of Apache Junction, AZ, Nora (Don) Orrick, Joe Walther, Linda Walther all of Pleasant Prairie, Leonard (Maria) Walther of Aurora, IL, MaryAnn (Steve) Robinson and Judy (Mike) Bubser of Deerfield, IL, David Walther of Minneapolis, MN, and a special niece, Debbie Plunkett of Kenosha, WI; his 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; his loving sister, Clare; and brother, Bernard; along with many other nieces and nephews; and his dear friends, Terry Peters of Gurnee and Lee Bledsoe of Zion. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; his parents, Augustine Julius Walther and Mary Murphy Walther; his brothers, Joseph and Francis; and his sisters, Meltha, Henrietta and Celine. The family would like to thank Robin Way, Horizon Hospice and Dr Neil Shepler for the compassionate care Leonard received. Congdon Funeral home is handling the arrangements. Private interment for the immediate family will be at Northshore Garden of Memories, North Chicago, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Robin Way Assisted Living Facility, 7377 88th Ave., Kenosha, WI, 53142 or to Horizon Home Care & Hospice, 11400 W Lake Park Dr., Milwaukee, WI 53224. Please sign the online guestbook at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
2 entries
We were so sorry to hear about Uncle Leonard. Our hearts and and prayers go out to you.
William Holly
Family
Cousin Iris and Helen from England are thinking about your family and hoping their happy memories of you will help to ease their at this difficult time in their lives Rest in Peace Leonard. Love from Iris and Helen
Iris Sharrott
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved