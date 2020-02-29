|
|
Much that you need to know about Leonard (Len) James Mattson can be found in this: When he was 87 and serving as the volunteer security patrol for his church's children's program one evening, he couldn't resist doing a couple donuts in the parking lot's freshly fallen snow. That night reveals two things: first, he was a man of deep faith and involvement with his church who often volunteered and performed kind, thoughtful gestures for those he cared about. And second, though his body was growing older and more frail, he was still 16 at heart.
Len passed away on February 16, 2020, at Highland Park Hospital. He was 90 and had called Antioch, Illinois, home for decades. After months of watching Len battle various health issues, his family takes comfort that he can now rest in peace in the presence of his Maker, though they wonder how much real resting is taking place.
Len was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis Edman, in 1981, his second wife, Viola Walsh, in 2014, Viola's daughter Linda Gerloff in 2009, son-in-law Joseph Ziemba in 2009, and son Len's longtime girlfriend Pauline Okerns in 2012. Len is survived and will be lovingly remembered by his sister Ann Wedekind (Roger), children Betty Dahm (Ken), Carolyn Ziemba, Linda Hawk (Jeff), Len Mattson (Camerin), Dan Walsh, Mike Walsh, and Kathy Barham (Glenn), as well as 14 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, honorary daughter Nancy DeWeese, exceptional neighbors, and countless friends who loved him like family.
Born in 1929, Len grew up in Chicago and, after his family's wartime move to California, relocated to Lake Villa, Illinois, before his sophomore year of high school. He was a 1947 graduate of Antioch High School, pledged Triangle Fraternity at the University of Illinois ('52), enlisted in the U.S. Army, and was stationed in England during the Korean War. After his military service, he began his life-long career in construction equipment as a mechanical engineer, first working for the Frank G. Hough Company in Libertyville.
Len was an active participant in the Pacesetters ministry at Chain of Lakes Community Bible Church, a leader of Friends of Lake Antioch, an elected Republican Committeeman, a member of the American Legion and VFW, and a participant in Northwestern University's SuperAgers study. He hand-built and sold crèches, had a keen interest in creationism, loved documenting the history of his life and family, had a ready laugh, possessed insatiable curiosity, and usually posed for pictures with a thumbs-up.
A memorial service for Len will be held on Saturday, March 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Chain of Lakes Community Bible Church, located at 43 W. Grass Lake Road in Lake Villa, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends consider a donation to Lake County Honor Flight (lakecountyhonorflight.org), an organization that meant a lot to Len after he participated in Honor Flight #10 in August 2017.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 29, 2020