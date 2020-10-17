1/1
Leonard Welch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WAUKEGAN, IL - Leonard "Pop" Welch, 92, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Pontotoc Health and Rehab, Pontotoc, MS. He was a veteran of WWII and served his time in the Philippines. He was an avid Harley Davidson Motorcycle rider and loved being outdoors. His greatest passion was working and restoring old cars and trucks.

He is survived by his brother, Butch; sister, Barbara; sons, Lenny Welch (Cricket), Randy Welch (Rosa), Patrick Welch (Jody), and Doug Peterson (Sheryl); and daughters, Cheryl Carroll (Bob) and Sally Estes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Elsie Welch; brothers, Bobby and Ronnie; sister, Lois; and his wife, Pat Girard Welch.

Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, MS, was in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved