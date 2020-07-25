Leone Mae (nee Hughes) Scheve, 89, of Zion, IL passed away July 23, 2020 at home. Leone was born April 9, 1931 in Kenosha, WI to Raymond and Ingrid Hughes. In 1950, she married Jean A. Scheve. Leone spent many years with Jean camping, square dancing, and working at the church rummage sales. They wintered in Texas for over 20 years where they made friends with many people from all over the United States and Canada. She was a wonderful mom, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy was spending time with her great-grandchildren and watching them grow. Leone is survived by daughter, Nancy (Ray) Friederichs; son, Gary (Lynne) Scheve; grandsons, Kevin, Ryan (Erika) Friederichs, and Ed Helmkamp; granddaughter, Darcey Helmkamp; great-granchildren, Jessica Friederichs and Sincere Joshua; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Jean; baby daughter, Judy Lee; parents, Ray and Ingrid Hughes; step-mother, Edith Hughes; and brother, Norman (Ann) Hughes. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Leone's name may be made to Memorial United Methodist Church of Zion, IL. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com
