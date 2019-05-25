LeRoy A. Verne, 73, of Winthrop Harbor passed away, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. LeRoy was born July 8, 1945 in Waukegan, IL to Donald Sr. and Ida Verne. He was previously a long time resident of Waukegan, IL before moving to Winthrop Harbor. LeRoy proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 281, VFW Post 1293 and 40&8 Voiture 604. He was very active in the American Legion by participating in veteran's programs, parades and organizing Memorial Day events which include the placement of over 3,000 flags on the graves of his fellow veterans. He also volunteered his time at the VA Hospital in North Chicago. LeRoy's greatest joy was his family, and spending time with his grandchildren. LeRoy is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Connie; daughter, Michelle (Bill) Hovey; grandchildren, Justin and Rebecca Fanning, and Max, Jack and Mira Hovey; sisters, Kathy Topel and Laura Beck; in-laws, Jackie Verne, Ray and Maggie Boehm, Billy and Pansy McClanahan and Patsy Toney; and many other extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald Verne Jr., Robert Verne and Ronald Verne; and in-laws, Clifford and Peggy Stollings, and Clarence and Ida Ellis. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd, Zion, IL 60099 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., with Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Libertyville, IL. Memorial contributions in LeRoy's name may be made to American Legion Post 281 Nursing Scholarship. Please sign the online guest book www.CongdonFuneralHome.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 25, 2019